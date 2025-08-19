Murder investigation launched in Skegness following discovery of body

Lincolnshire Police news.

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police said its Force Control Room was alerted to the incident yesterday (Monday, August 18), at 9.50am, by crews from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man had been found with injuries inside a property in Algitha Road, it was reported.

Officers were immediately deployed to the scene, a spokesman for the force said; however, sadly, the 41-year-old man was confirmed dead inside the property, they added.

Two people – a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman – were arrested a short time later on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody where they will be questioned by detectives, the force said in a statement a short while ago.

It is believed the people were known to each other, the force added.

“This is an active and busy investigation and there will be an ongoing policing presence in the area while we work to establish the circumstances of his death,” a spokesman said. “Our detectives, specialist search officers, and forensic teams will be on scene throughout the next few days while this work continues.

“We will provide further details when we have them.”