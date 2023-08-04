Murder investigation launched near Horncastle after woman in 70s found with suspected knife wounds

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 70s was found with suspected knife wounds.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Police received reports of an altercation just after 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday) at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby.

Officers attended and the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police say a large police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

A statement reads: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and officers are working diligently to understand what happened.”

Police are appealing for any information that can assist with the investigation. If you can help, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 175 of 3 August in the subject line.