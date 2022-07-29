The scene at Fountain Lane in Boston this morning (Friday) as police have launched a murder investigation.

As reported last night, Lincolnshire Police have launched a murder investigation after nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in the street.

Officers were called to Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm last night (Thursday).

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman said in a statement yesterday: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening.

A police cordon at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Boston last night (Thursday).

"My thoughts are with the family of the girl involved - if you have any information that might help the police with their ongoing investigation please use the contact details below.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work. I have also been in contact with Policing Minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

He added: "I would ask that people refrain from speculating while this hugely important police investigation is ongoing. It is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Boston Stump have told LincolnshireWorld they will be open every day for members of the community who wish to visit the church and say a prayer for the child or to light a candle.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Police said: “We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

“The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 419 of July 28 or contact the force via [email protected] (using incident number 419 of July 28 in the subject line).