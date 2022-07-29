MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police arrest two people in connection with fatal stabbing of child in Boston

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, of Lincolnshire Police, talk to LincolnshireWorld at the scene today.

As reported last night, Lincolnshire Police have launched a murder investigation after nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in the street.

Officers were called to Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm last night (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson met with the media at the scene in Fountain Lane this morning to read a statement and answer questions.

Police at the scene of the crime in Fountain Lane, Boston, today.

She said: “We’ve arrested two people in connection with the incident, we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.”You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives assisting the investigation.

"We do believe this to be an isolated incident and we’re not yet in a position to name the victim.

"Her parents are being supported by specially-trained officers at this very difficult time, and I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through.

"Their welfare, and the welfare of those she knew is a priority for us.

Police on the scene last night (Thursday).

"We would ask that people refrain from speculating on social media on what is a desperately sad situation.”

Asked about the two who had been arrested, Chief Supt Anderson said: “I can't give any more details because investigations are obviously ongoing.

"We are still pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, we are open-minded about what might have happened but we still do think there is more information that the public can give us in terms of what's happened, and that's why we're really appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time this happened, they may have been driving through and might have dashcam footage - it's so important that they share that information with us.

“Once we have more information to share we will do, at the moment our focus is on identifying the offender, bringing them to justice and making sure we have the right support for the family.”