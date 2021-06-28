MURDER TRIAL LATEST: Boy, 14, admits to jury that he killed Roberts Buncis, 12

Roberts with dad Edgars

The defendant, who cannot be named because of a court order, today had the murder charge put again to him at the end of the prosecution case at Lincoln Crown Court.

In front of the jury he replied “not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter”.

The trial continues this afternoon with the defendant entering the witness box to start his evidence.

The prosecution say that the 14 year old lured Roberts' out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him "again and again". Roberts' body was found on the morning of 12 December 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft. He had more than 20 stab wounds.