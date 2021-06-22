MURDER TRIAL LATEST: Schoolboy Roberts, 12, was stabbed more than 20 times, court told

Roberts with his dad, Edgars

Pathologist Professor Guy Rutty told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that Roberts died from stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.

Prof Rutty spent over an hour detailing the injuries he found while conducting a post-mortem examination on the 12 year old.

Roberts suffered a gaping wound to his neck as well as a “life-threatening” injury from a stab wound which went into his left chest cavity before entering his left lung.

Prof Rutty said a further potentially life-threatening injury was caused when Roberts was stabbed in the abdomen causing damage to internal organs.

“The knife has gone into the back of the abdomen where it cut through the top of the left kidney. It has then come partly out and gone back in again.”

He said the second blow cut Roberts’ liver and entered his lung. Damage was also caused to his spleen, colon and lumbar spine.

Prof Rutty said a scan showed the tip of the knife blade embedded in Roberts’ skull.

A further wound to the top of Roberts’ head was inflicted when he was approached from behind.

The pathologist said the injury would have been caused at a time when the person being stabbed was either going to the ground, on their knees or lying on the ground.

Prof Rutty said he also found injuries to both of Roberts’ hands some of which were what he referred to as defensive injuries.

Describing injuries to the boy’s left hand he said “I don’t think I have seen this particular pattern (of injury) before. The knife has been drawn across the hand. I’m of the opinion that the knife has been drawn across the hand at least four times. The only thing I can think of is that they were trying to remove the hand or fingers.”

A 14 year old defendant , who cannot be identified because of a court order, denies the murder of Roberts Buncis.

The prosecution say that the 14 year old lured Roberts' out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him "again and again". Roberts' body was found on the morning of 12 December 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft.