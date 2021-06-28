MURDER TRIAL LATEST: Teenager accused of murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis says he did not take his own knife to meeting with the boy

Roberts with his father Edgars Buncis

Giving evidence on the eighth day of his trial the defendant was asked by his barrister Brendan Kelly QC “We know he (Roberts) had knife wounds. Which knife caused those wounds?”

The defendant replied: “His knife”.

The teenager is alleged to have taken a knife to the meeting and used it to repeatedly stab Roberts in what the jury was told was a prolonged and brutal attack.

The defendant told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that he was excluded from his primary school for carrying a knife and shortly before the fatal incident he was excluded from his secondary school for selling drugs.

The accused admitted he sometimes carried a knife saying “Whenever I would be going out of town to get weed. It would be whenever I was picking up cannabis in large quantities. I needed to carry a knife because I didn’t want to get robbed.”

But he said a schoolgirl who gave evidence for the prosecution was wrong when she earlier told the jury that he regularly carried a knife.

The defendant said he started using cannabis when he was 13 and smoked it every day.

He said he was involved in dealing in the drug and would sell it to his mates.

He admitted discussing stealing bikes with 12 year old Roberts with the intention of selling them to get money for drugs.

On one occasion the defendant said he discussed with Roberts staging a knifepoint robbery on a shop to get money.

“It was my plan. In my plan Roberts was going to help me. I never robbed the shop. I wanted to.”

When asked why the robbery did not take place he replied “Roberts not being interested”.

He said Roberts was one of a couple of people who were to be selling weed for him.

The prosecution says that the 14 year old lured Roberts' out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him "again and again". Roberts' body was found on the morning of 12 December 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on the outskirts of Boston. He had more than 20 stab wounds.

The defendant denies the murder of Roberts Buncis on 12 December 2020 but earlier today admitted manslaughter.