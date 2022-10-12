Ilona Golabek.

Kamil Ranoszek, 42, went into the witness box in the third week of his murder trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The prosecution allege Ranoszek battered his estranged partner, Miss Golabek, to death in the sitting room of their Wormgate flat in November last year.

Parts of her dismembered body were found in Witham Way Country Park several months later, it is alleged.

Giving evidence through a Polish interpreter, Ranoszek answered a series of questions from defence barrister Andrew Campbell Tiech KC.

Ranoszek confirmed he loved Ilona, and replied "No" when he was asked if he hated her.

When asked if he wanted their relationship to continue Ranoszek said: "Yes, we had a family, we had a child."

The prosecution allege Miss Golabek had become fed up with their relationship and had begun contacting other men on the dating application Tinder after giving him two weeks to move out.

When asked if he believed Ilona was going to leave him, Ranoszek replied "No."

Mr Campbell Tiech KC then asked Ranoszek, "Did you kill her?"

Ranoszek replied "No", and also denied arranging for anyone else to kill or kidnap Ilona.

Mr Campbell Tiech then asked "Did you want this to happen?

Ranoszek replied "No".

The court heard Ranoszek had no previous convictions and had only been in trouble with police in Poland on one occasion for having a small amount of cannabis.

Ranoszek confirmed he had been held in custody since November 21, and told the jury he had only hit Ilona on one occasion after she slapped him twice.

The jury heard Ranoszek and Miss Golabek both worked on opposite shifts at a Moy Park poultry factory.

Ranoszek told the jury he "loved fishing" and said Ilona would often come with him in the summer months.

Kamil Ranoszek, of Wormgate, Boston, denies murdering Ilona Golabek in November last year.