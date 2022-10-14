MURDER TRIAL: Man accused of murdering Boston mum denies their relationship was toxic

Police underwater search teams search the Witham at Witham Way Country Park in Boston back in March, where the remains of Ilona Golabek (inset) were found.

The man accused of murdering Ilona Golabek has denied the couple's relationship was toxic when she vanished.

Kamil Ranoszek, 42, told a jury the last time he saw his long term partner was in the sitting room of their Wormgate flat when he returned home at around 11pm on November 9.

Ranoszek said by the time he got up for work at 2.20am Miss Golabek had disappeared.

The prosecution allege Ranoszek was aware that Miss Golabek was contacting other men on the dating application Tinder, and in a jealous frenzy repeatedly beat her to the head.

Ranoszek was questioned by prosecution barrister Gordon Aspden KC who claimed the couple's relationship had gone toxic by the time Miss Golabek vanished.

"I don't think so," Ranoszek told Mr Aspden in reply.

Ranoszek told the jury at the time he thought Tinder was similar to Twitter, but admitted he would be jealous and a "tiny bit angry" if Miss Golabek was using the application to contact other men.

The prosecution claim Ranoszek disposed of body parts belonging to Miss Golabek after cycling to Witham Way Country Park.

Footage of a cyclist who the prosecution say is carrying two bags during the early hours of November 11 has been shown to the jury.

But giving evidence Ranoszek denied visiting Witham Way Country Park on that night, telling the jury he stayed either inside or near his property after going outside to smoke cannabis.

Ranoszek told the jury he was up at 1.30am that night, and admitted using his mobile phone to search tide times at 4.45am that morning.

Mr Aspden told the jury Miss Golabek's torso has never been recovered, and suggested it would have been too difficult to transport to Witham Way Country Park in a 'Bag for life.'

But Ranoszek, who is a frequent angler, insisted he would regularly check Boston's tide times on a special application.

Ranoszek was also asked to explain why at 3.07am and 3.08am on November 11 his mobile phone was using cell sites which served Witham Way Country Park and not 26a Wormgate.

Ranoszek replied: "I do not understand this ."

Given a second chance to give an explanation Ranoszek added: "Those numbers are beyond my comprehension."

The jury heard Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend on the lunchtime of November 11 and made a missing persons report regarding Miss Golabek.

Ranoszek was asked by Mr Aspden why he did not phone Miss Golabek one last time before he visited the police station, and he insisted in reply "I definitely called her."

On November 19 Ranoszek gave police a witness statement in which he outlined the circumstances of Miss Golabek's disappearance.

Two days later he was arrested in relation to Miss Golabek's murder which he denies.

