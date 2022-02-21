'My children were over that day and to think he was here': The moment dangerous sex offender was caught in Skegness

The moment Paul Robson was captured in Skegness was caught on camera by Joe Peck, who was working in the resort at the time.

Joe Peck, who was working in the resort at the time of Robson's capture on Thursday, was outside smoking a cigarette when he spotted police cars arriving along Grand Parade.

He said: "I saw the police cars fly past and stop outside McDonald's so I took my phone out and zoomed in.

"I was just being nosey really when I saw the police cars but when I looked at the picture I recognised the offender. I showed the picture to a colleague and said 'look, that's that sex offender isn't it?'.

Paul Robson.

"I saw the short foot chase police have spoken about and Robson being arrested. There were police cars everywhere.

"It's frightening when you think about it. My children were over that day and to think he (Robson) was here.

"I really do not know what he was doing being allowed in an open prison. He Is obviously a serial offender and needs locking up."

Taz Smith also saw the arrest. He said: "It didn't look like he put up a fight .or tried to resist.

"But to be fair there were so many police about he had nowhere to go."

Paul Robson, 56, absconded from North Sea Camp open prison on Sunday, .February 13, stealing a prison service pedal cycle..

He had last been seen at HMP North Sea Camp, a Category D open jail near Boston, at 23.59 on Saturday.

A massive manhunt followed with the escape making headlines across the country.

Lincolnshire Police described Robson as a dangerous sex offender" who presented a particular danger to women and young children and could "cause real harm to anyone he comes across".

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson reassured the public and said: "We are doing everything in our power to find and arrest him.”

Robson was arrested in Skegness at about 9.30am on Thursday after a call from a member of the public who recognised him, police said.

There was a short chase on foot and Robson was detained near the seafront by six officers.

Robson appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two offences of escaping from custody on February 13 and the theft of a prison service pedal cycle on the same date.

Magistrates rejected a request from the prison security company who brought Robson to court for him to be handcuffed during the five minute hearing.

They argued Robson was a "violent and dangerous" offender who was of high public interest after absconding from a Category D prison.

But Chair of the bench, Nicky Howe, rejected the handcuff application, after ruling that Robson could be contained in a glass panelled dock with a security officer stood either side of him.

Lincolnshire Police thanked the public for their assistance in Robson's capture. East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: "We are grateful to members of the public for theirhelp and support in sharing our appeals and we'd also like to give thanks to everyone who called in with potential sightings of him.

"We would also like to extend thanks to our partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson."

However, since Robson's arrest, questions have been asked as to why such a "dangerous serious sex offender" was at North Sea Camp in the first place.

Over 100 prisoners have absconded from the open prison in the last decade. Robson had been serving the final months of a life sentence imposed in 2000 after he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Last year, absconds were at their second lowest nationally since 1995, with 101 taking place, which was down from a peak of 1,301 in 2003-2004.

Despite this drop, this is still a big concern considering the sentences that several of the absconders were serving in Lincolnshire alone, including rape, indecent assault and other sex offences.

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman described Robson's escape a "failure within the system". He said: "Any absconding from North Sea Camp is deeply worrying for local people, and it’s a sign of a failure within the system that should be making sure only those suitable for open prisons are placed there.

"This is a matter I’ve raised repeatedly with the MoJ and others, and while it’s welcome that numbers have fallen from previous levels, there is clearly more work to do.

"As the system is currently being reformed, I will continue to press for permanent changes to improve the system and ensure public safety."

Many members of the public took to social media to comment on why he was allowed to serve the end of his sentence in an open prison.

Peter Warmsley commented on the MP's statement and said: "Clearly no-one in Westminister is listening to our MP."

Maxine Follows said: "It doesn't matter who let him there - the Government or the parole board - he shouldn't have been there."

Trixie Rivell said: "Utterly pathetic for him (Robson) to be in an open prison. We are continually failed by councils/government."