Ben Bradley. Photo submitted.

A former MP and county council leader has become the latest person to put his name forward as a contender to be new Greater Lincolnshire mayor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley is looking to become the Conservative candidate for the new role.

Speculation about Mr Bradley’s intentions began circulating in October, but he has now revealed he is among six contenders shortlisted for the position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The devolution deal for the region, officially approved by central government in September, is expected to bring an additional £24 million per year to Greater Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, the former MP has now confirmed his intention to run, stating: “My name is in the hat.

“I’d love to be selected by Conservative members as their candidate, but that’s not my decision, so I look forward to that process playing out over the coming weeks.”

Earlier this month, Mr Bradley announced he would be stepping down as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, a role he first assumed in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is set to appoint a new leader at its next formal meeting on December 5.

He said after his defeats in the East Midlands mayoral election and General Election earlier this year, he had spent some time evaluating his next steps and planning for the future.

The Conservative politician insisted he has countless links with Lincolnshire.

He added: “What people might not know is that my family is originally from Bourne and, before my wife and I lived in Nottinghamshire, we lived and worked in Grantham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s actually where I first became involved in politics. We now live right on the Lincolnshire border, I play hockey in Lincoln, my business is based in Lincoln.

“So there are lots of connections there that people might not have been aware of. I’m already involved in some major projects that will impact on the county, like STEP Fusion for example, and I think with my experience I could add real value to the local area, local economy and communities.”

While living in Grantham, Mr Bradley highlighted how he briefly stepped in to assist the area’s former MP Nick Boles during a serious illness.

“It’s well known now that I’ll be stepping away from Nottinghamshire politics in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think after eight years at the council and seven as a member of Parliament, the time is right after recent elections to move on, and I’m confident that I leave the council in a really good place.

“Those who have followed my work in recent years will also know that I think the role of regional mayor is a huge opportunity to deliver change and improvement in local communities. I’ve been very vocal about that.”

Former Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman and former Lincoln MP Karl McCartney have previously announced their bids to become the Conservative candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

Both lost their seats in the July General Election to Reform UK’s Richard Tice and Labour’s Hamish Falconer respectively.