'Mystery' after man dies in Gainsborough

The man was taken to hospital from a house in King Street, Gainsborough

James Irvine, 39, was air lifted to Hull Royal Infirmary from a house in King Street, Gainsborough, on Wednesday, June 23, with serious injuries, and he sadly died the following evening on Thursday, June 24.

Lincolnshire Police are now trying to piece together the hours before James was taken to hospital, which was at around 12.20pm on Wednesday.

The police would like to speak to anyone who believes they may have information that will help their investigation. In particular they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Sandars Maltings car park between 8pm and 1am on Wednesday, June 23, particularly a male in a white coloured top that provided some assistance.

The police believe a number of people were in the area and ask for them to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin, said: “This is a very sad death and my condolences go out to James’s family and friends.

“I ask that anyone who was at or around the car park on Tuesday evening to get in touch. I’d also like to thank the local community for their help so far.”

Lincolnshire Police arrested two men, aged 50 and 49 years, and a woman aged 35 years in connection with the investigation.

They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

