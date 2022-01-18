New 24-hour dispersal order for hare coursers in place across Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have issued another 24-hour dispersal order banning suspected hare coursers from entering the county

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:18 am
A fresh county-wide dispersal order for hare coursers is in place.

From 10am today (Tuesday) the force has the emergency powers in place to order anyone suspected of hare coursing to leave the area or face arrest.

They also have additional resources in place to tackle the issue and protect people in the county from the harm this crime brings.

A force spokesman said: "This order means anyone who we believe may be intent on committing a hare coursing offence will be forced to leave the county. Offenders will be dealt with accordingly. We will seize dogs and vehicles used in hare coursing and apply to courts for forfeiture."