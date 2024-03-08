New Community Rangers to tackle anti-social behaviour hotspot areas in Boston

The new Community Rangers in Boston.

Boston is set to see “a significant boost in community safety measures” with the introduction of two new Community Rangers, says Boston Borough Council.

Starting full-time this week, the duo will join a multi-agency team comprising of three Lincolnshire Police and an anti-social behaviour (ASB) officer from the council’s Community Safety team.

Together, they will tackle four hotspot areas of crime and ASB in Boston: Red Lion Street, The Market Place, West Street, and Central Park.

The initiative will enable rangers to intervene quickly when incidents occur in hotspots, “aiming to prevent escalation”.

A spokesperson for the authority explained: "It also seeks to identify those involved in lower-level offending for early intervention to prevent further escalation. The presence of community rangers at peak times will also deter drug-related activity and sexual offending.”

The project follows a successful application for grant funding from The Home Office.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, commented: "The safety and well-being of our community is paramount, and the addition of these dedicated Community Rangers marks a significant step forward in our efforts to address crime and anti-social behaviour in Boston.

“We have listened to our residents who say that sometimes they don’t feel safe in the town centre and we want them to feel reassured by the presence of these additional officers. Our aim is to create a safer environment for all residents, workers and visitors and to achieve that, we have worked collaboratively with our partners to invest in evidence-based projects. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that Boston remains a vibrant and secure place to live, work, and enjoy."

The spokesperson added: “The project will aim to introduce capable guardians into areas lacking presence, acting as a deterrent and tackle the root causes of crime in hotspots across the town through education and engagement with key groups affected by offending.

"Whilst also providing welcome reassurance to residents and visitors, the project will support Partners in delivering the ‘Serious Violence Duty’, with bids coordinated through the Lincolnshire-wide Serious Violence Core Priority Group.

