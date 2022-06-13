New Deputy Chief Constable starts work at Lincolnshire Police

New Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Julia Debenham.

DCC Debenham has transferred from Leicestershire Police, where she had been appointed as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable in March, earlier this year.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Julia to Lincolnshire Police and can’t wait for her to get stuck into her role as DCC.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She has built a wealth of experience in her years in policing, having held both uniformed and non-uniformed roles across a variety of service areas.”

He added: “More recently, Julia worked in collaborative roles within the East Midlands region where she held chief officer responsibility for East Midlands Criminal Justice Service and East Midlands Specialist Operations Service.