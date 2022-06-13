New Deputy Chief Constable starts work at Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police has today (Monday) welcomed its new Deputy Chief Constable to the force, Julia Debenham.

By Andy Hubbert
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:18 pm
New Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Julia Debenham.
DCC Debenham has transferred from Leicestershire Police, where she had been appointed as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable in March, earlier this year.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Julia to Lincolnshire Police and can’t wait for her to get stuck into her role as DCC.

"She has built a wealth of experience in her years in policing, having held both uniformed and non-uniformed roles across a variety of service areas.”

He added: “More recently, Julia worked in collaborative roles within the East Midlands region where she held chief officer responsibility for East Midlands Criminal Justice Service and East Midlands Specialist Operations Service.

“I know I speak for the entire organisation when I say how pleased and excited I am that she’s joining us, she will be a real asset to this force.”