Lincolnshire Police are offering new paid apprenticeships that will offer a valuable insight into the Force.

Grace Tyas, 23, applied for a Lincolnshire Police apprenticeship in the summer of 2021 and currently works in the Volunteers Team

Six apprentices will work towards a Level 3 qualification in Business Administration, gaining valuable experience across a variety of departments in four-month blocks.

Applications will open next month and it is hoped successful apprentices will be inspired to join the Force

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Johnson, our Apprenticeship Lead, said: “This is a great opportunity for those aged 18-plus who want to earn a salary while also gaining a formal recognised qualification, rather than going into further education or university.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic entry route to explore the Force and gain hands-on experience for a potential career with us.

“The six selected will shadow senior colleagues and team members, gain valuable in-house training and learn first-hand a range of skills, whilst developing their own confidence.”

Departments include Human Resources, Firearms Licensing, Corporate Communications and Finance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace Tyas, 23, applied for an apprenticeship with us in the summer of 2021 and currently works in our Volunteers Team.

She said: “There’s a lot of variety with apprenticeships, it’s really helped my confidence and it’s another great opportunity to make a difference in the world of policing.

“It has also broadened my knowledge of the whole Lincolnshire Police family – by the halfway mark in my apprenticeship I knew a lot about the organisation and specialist departments. Everyone was so welcoming.

“I now want to stay in the Force and work my way up. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “We are passionate about apprenticeships and this is an ideal way to discover more about the Force, meet the people who work tirelessly to keep the people of our county safe, all while earning a wage.

“This academy is a concept that we are aiming to roll out every year, and I am proud that we are offering this opportunity – it’s a wonderful chance to join our police family.”

The application process will open on Monday, February 5 - the start of National Apprenticeship Week - via lincs.police.uk and close on Sunday, March 3.