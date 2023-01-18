New team set to tackle fly-tipping and dog fouling across Boston borough and East Lindsey

Officers will patrol areas, investigate and issue fines – but they are not tasked with clearing waste.

Fly-tipped waste left rotting in a dyke in the Boston area. Photo: Wyberton Wombles.

New enforcement measures to deal with environmental crimes such as fly-tipping and dog-fouling across Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland have been announced.

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has awarded a three year contract with the provision to extend for up to another two years, to Kingdom LA Support Ltd to carry out environmental crime enforcement work, commencing in January 2023.

As reported last month, residents in Boston said the town was becoming ‘swamped’ with fly-tipped rubbish, with one disabled local claiming a fly-tip had blocked access to her home.

Enviro-crime signing with Kingdom - Coun Foster, Coun Evans, and Coun Casson, with Michael Fisher and Rob Barlow.

A spokesperson for the partnership said: “This contract award is a key strategic milestone for the Partnership in addressing enviro-crime head on across each authority as littering, dog-fouling, fly-tipping and other enviro-crime offences continue to blight our communities.

"It is also a key objective in the Partnership Annual Delivery Plan for 22/23 which has been delivered on time by the collaborative efforts across the three Councils.”

Kingdom will provide foot patrols and overt CCTV surveillance across the Partnership to tackle littering, dog fouling and fly tipping.

Their officers will also be able to enforce offences in areas under Public Space Protection Orders, and issue on-the-spot fines.

The spokesperson confirmed for Lincolnshire World that the Kingdom officers will not be clearing up the rubbish or dog fouling themselves, but will report back to the councils to deal with. They added: “There is no cost to the councils.”

Coun Deborah Evans, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services at Boston Borough Council said: "The partnership brings huge benefits by coming together to deliver the best possible outcome and service for the people of Boston, this is an exciting time.

“Kingdom have already made a great impact on our town by helping us crackdown on environmental crimes, and we look forward to seeing continued improvements as time progresses."

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council said: "By working across the Partnership, Kingdom can work with the councils to help deliver our key education messages to all our residents no matter where they live over such things as fly-tipping and litter."

Coun Anthony Casson, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection, at South Holland District Council said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to deliver a cost-effective way to tackle enviro-crime issues collectively for all of our residents.

"Good enforcement is the key to public confidence and we are pleased to have Kingdom on board.”

Michael Fisher, Managing Director of Kingdom Local Authority Support, said: “We are delighted to have been afforded the opportunity to work in partnership with Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland authorities on a project designed to reduce instances of fly-tipping, littering and other environmental crime.

“This will be a multi-faceted operation using experienced Environmental Enforcement Officers together with our highly successful technology to enforce as well as educating through engagement and explanation to the community.”

