New team to target crime in east Lincolnshire

A new Neighbourhood Tasking Team has been set up in the east of Lincolnshire to tackle the highest harm crime areas including County Lines, missing people and wanted persons.

The team of one sergeant and six PCs was formed at the beginning of December and within the last nine working days (as of December 23), the Tasking Team have arrested seven individuals for serious offences such as being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, located two missing children in the Spalding area on December 6, and carried out stop and searches.

Sgt Simon Watson, who oversees the team, said: “We put this team in place to tackle areas of business that were hard to deal with without a dedicated unit.

Advertisement

“This team will carry out the initial investigation and arrest, and also see the case through to court.

"The team will look into potential crime series, such as burglaries and thefts, County Lines, organised crime, disruption and enforcement with an emphasis on proactivity and supporting colleagues to get those hard to reach individuals that require time and planning outside of core policing.”

Advertisement

We continue to ask people to continue to report any crime to us on 101, or alternatively call Crimstoppers UK, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.