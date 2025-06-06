Lincolnshire Police has launched its first ever podcast – aptly named, PLODCAST.

The monthly Plodcast – which is available now, for free, on Spotify and Amazon – gives an insight into what it is really like to police Lincolnshire.

It features a small panel of officers, from a variety of backgrounds and ranks, discussing their thoughts on all different aspects of policing.

In the latest episode, the panel discuss what movies and TV get right – and wrong – when portraying policing. They also take a question from a listener.

Police say the Plodcast will be different to the normal news you get from the Force – it won’t be about current incidents, crime prevention advice or road safety.

It will be an insight into what it is like to be a police officer in Lincolnshire in 2025.

The panel will discuss all different aspects of policing, the good bits and the bad bits, the exciting and the boring, the happy and the sad. It will talk about the hardest parts of the job, misconceptions, job satisfaction and lessons learnt as well as important issues such as mental health, neuro diversity and stress. It’ll answer burning questions such as “what’s your favourite police car?” and is the police snack of choice actually donuts?”

For future episodes, the public is being invited to ask questions and have them answered. So if you’ve ever wondered how it feels to drive with blue lights, or what our officers would’ve done if they weren’t police officers, now is your chance. Questions can be sent to [email protected]

Listen on Spotify:

RSS feed (use this to find the podcast on any platform):