Night out proves costly for Chapel St Leonards woman

Kirsty Farmer, 33, who admitted damage, was said to have gone into the staff area behind the bar at Busters in Grand Parade on May 23 last year, where she smashed a number of bottles of spirits and other drinks.
It was said she was too intoxicated at the time to remember anything, but accepted what she had done when she saw the cctv coverage.
Mitigating, Andrea Wilkes said Farmer had been out with someone who was now her ex-partner and she had no recollection of the incident, which she described as a 'one-off'.
Ms Wilkes said she did question the amount of compensation sought and how it had been calculated.
Farmer was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay the full compensation claimed of £918, but no court costs or charges were imposed.