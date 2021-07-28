Night time protest march through Sleaford shines a light on sexual violence

The Reclaim the Night walk heads along Southgate, Sleaford. EMN-210726-100924001

Jade Hope organised the walk from Mareham Pastures nature reserve to the Market Place to encourage people to take a stand against a rise in incidents in the area.

A woman in her 20s was reported to have been sexually assaulted walking on Mareham Pastures at 2am on Monday July 12 and a man made sexual advances towards a woman in woods at Ancaster on Saturday July 17.

There have also been recent sexual assaults on women in Boston and Lincoln.

Jade estimated 60 people met up to walk across the nature reserve at 10pm on Saturday night. She handed out information leaflets on community safety and attack alarms to anyone wanting one after 99 of the devices were donated by local businesses, Watergate Yard, the White Horse, New Image Gym, Fitness Zone and Pippin’s Palace.

Jade said: “It was incredible to see the torchlights going across the reserve and showed just how dark it really is down there.”

At the Market Place, self defence instructor Darryl Grant used Jade to demonstrate how to escape being grabbed. “That was really informative and he says he is going to put on some self defence classes,” said Jade.

“The walk was emotionally triggering for some people who have felt unsafe or have been attacked. It was lovely to see a lot of men supporting family or friends. This affects everyone in our town.”

She added: “It can be shouting in the street, someone walking too close behind you or unwanted approaches by strangers.

“I have had lots of messages from people who have opened up about how they have been assaulted. I didn’t realise how much of an issue it was and that has made me more determined to do something.

“I’m hoping to create a women’s community safety group, with the help of with North Kesteven community safety manager Heidi Ryder. Although we are a low crime area we want it to remain that way.”

