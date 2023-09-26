No PCSOs in South Wolds Policing team from Monday

​As the darker nights draw in, the Lincolnshire Wolds are set to lose the six PCSOs and concerns are being raised that crime could rise.

On Thursday (September 21) it was reported that Lincolnshire Police are investigating 16 incidents at locations across the county that have been identified as part of a potential burglary series.

The incidents include burglaries, stolen cars, and suspicious circumstances are believed to have taken place overnight and in the early hours between August 26 and September 16.

Car keys were targeted in 14 of the offences, and eight cars have been stolen, including two cars taken from a single address.

In seven incidents, the offender/s got in via an insecure window or door.

In one incident, a child’s fishing pole was used through a window to take keys and in another case, keys were retrieved through the letterbox.

The incidents across the Horncastle area currently being investigated are a car stolen from Witham Road, Woodhall Spa on 1 September, burglaries in Parsons Lane and Hamilton Road, Alford on 4 September, car stolen from Tattershall Lakes on 4 September, a burglary and car theft from Harness Drive, Tattershall on 10 September, a burglary and car theft from Tattershall Lakes on 28 August and 11 September, an attempted burglary on Farriers Way, Tattershall, and a burglary and car stolen from Old Bain Court, Conging Street, Horncastle on 15 September.

Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson said: “Burglary is an invasive and sickening ordeal to experience. Then to have your car stolen as well is a further invasion of your private and personal space. It’s upsetting for victims, and both frustrating and inconvenient too.

"No one should have to go through this and we are doing all we can to gather evidence and bring those responsible to justice.

"You can help reduce the risk by keeping windows and doors secure and keeping your car keys out of sight and out of reach.”

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday September 18 on suspicion of burglary. He has been released on bail with the condition that he does not enter the Lincolnshire Police force area.

A van with cloned plates was also seized in this operation.

In May this year, it was announced that each area of Lincolnshire will be covered by its own dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team under a revised model of Neighbourhood Policing.

As part of this new model, the South Wolds Policing team, which covers Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Spilsby, will lose their dedicated six PCSOs as these areas.

​Nigel Wass, a former PCSO in Horncastle and UNISON secretary, said that PCSOs were not only important to be seen on the ground for reassurance for residents, but also for crime prevention.

He said: “As of Monday (October 2), there will no longer be any PCSOs on the ground. It’s not just the prevention of crime that’s important, but also the reassurance.

"As the darker nights draw in, PCSOs would have been busy with crime prevention around Halloween and Bonfire Night and PCSOs were key to prevention, and now there will be very little of this at all as the new beat managers will be busy enough as it is.”

In June, Lincolnshire Police launched their Beating Burglary Together campaign to raise awareness of where incidents are happening and to provide crime prevention and security advice.

John Manuel, Lincolnshire Police’s force designing out crime officer, has released advice on how to keep your home secure.

"Keep your keys safe and not near the front door, ideally keep them in your bedroom, and invest in a high-quality steering wheel lock.

"When you go to bed at night, make sure all doors and windows are firmly secured and locked.

"Also make sure that all locks on windows and doors are of a high quality, and if you can, install house alarms and make sure all trees and bushes around your property are trimmed back so your house is visible.