The number of bobbies on the beat in Lincolnshire is down marginally, despite extra recruitment funding for the local force and a big push to hire more staff.

Home Office data shows 82 police officers left Lincolnshire Police last year, with 90 stepping in to take their place.

However, despite national fears over recruitment and the number of officers leaving forces across the country, local policing leaders appear confident in their ability to recruit staff.

The data paints a detailed picture of the workforce dynamics within Lincolnshire Police. Between April 2022 and March 2023, the force welcomed 90 new joiners, all of whom were police constables.

(Photo by: Lincolnshire Police)

This resulted in a joiners rate of 7.5 per cent. On the flip side, the force saw 82 leavers, translating to a leavers rate of 6.8 per cent.

The roles of the leavers spanned from chief officers to constables, with a significant majority leaving voluntarily.

Despite the high turnover rate, the force slightly decreased in size from 1,151 officers in 2022 to 1,146 in 2023.

Historically, the force’s numbers have seen fluctuations. In 2023, there were 1,146 officers, comprising 1,058 FTE frontline staff, 54 frontline support, and 34 business support staff.

In 2022, these figures were 1,151 officers with 1,076 frontline staff, 48 frontline support and 27 business support staff;

Going further back, in 2021 the figures were 1,102 officers with 1,057 frontline staff, 30 frontline support and 15 business support staff;

In 2010, the force had 1,161 officers with 1,092 frontline staff, 51 frontline support and 18 business support staff;

The year with the lowest police officer numbers was 2020, with figures standing at 1,015 officers, comprising 940 frontline staff, 54 frontline support and 21 business support staff.

In April, Lincolnshire Police celebrated after saying it had hired 166 new officers since 2021, as part of the government’s drive to recruit 20,000 more across the country.

Charley Rimmer, force director of people services, said: “We have met our target of recruiting 166 officers as part of the government’s national uplift programme for England and Wales.

“Policing is an excellent career opportunity, but one that requires applicants who possess the highest of standards. Our current vetting standards are in place to ensure we recruit the best people to serve Lincolnshire.

“Giventhe demands of protecting the public and making a difference to our communities naturally involves considerable challenges at times, we also offer benefits including a dedicated health and care team, financial wellbeing support, and various staff recognition and reward offers.”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner, said: “The government’s drive to put more police officers on the streets has made a significant difference to the policing service of residents in Lincolnshire and they deserve huge credit for reaching, and even surpassing, the 20,000 national target.

“Additional funding provided by the government, along with support from Lincolnshire taxpayers, has allowed me to strengthen our front-line policing.

“This has meant critical improvements to our policing and helped me to work with Chief Constable Chris Haward to keep our communities safe. But that does not mean that there are no challenges ahead.