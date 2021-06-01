Off-duty officer injured in Hubbard's Hills - and police believe Daniel Boulton may be responsible

An off-duty police officer has been injured at Hubbard's Hills this morning (Tuesday), and police believe that murder suspect Daniel Boulton may be responsible.

By James Silcocks
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:51 am
Breaking News

In a series of tweets posted at around 11.30am, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth.

"An off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer has been injured. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"It is believed that the individual responsible may be Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the town last night.

"Please do not approach him if you see him and instead call 999, and please avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being."

More on this breaking news story as we have it...