Off-duty officer injured in Hubbard's Hills - and police believe Daniel Boulton may be responsible

In a series of tweets posted at around 11.30am, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth.
"An off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer has been injured. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"It is believed that the individual responsible may be Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the town last night.
"Please do not approach him if you see him and instead call 999, and please avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being."
