Officers investigating assault on train between Skegness and Boston release image

An image released by officers investigating an alleged assault on board a train between Skegness and Boston.

The British Transport Police has today (Friday, September 27) released an image as part of an investigation into an alleged assault on board a train between Skegness and Boston.

The incident is said to have taken place on August 19, at about 3.30pm, and involved a person arguing with a teenager, before assaulting them twice.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could help the investigation,” a spokesman for the British Transport Police said.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact the force by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2400104836.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.