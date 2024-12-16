Officers' 'no case to answer' application upheld at misconduct hearing

By Chrissie Redford
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 08:41 BST
A misconduct hearing opens today involving two Lincolnshire Police officers.A misconduct hearing opens today involving two Lincolnshire Police officers.
A misconduct hearing opens today involving two Lincolnshire Police officers.
A ‘no case to answer’ application at a misconduct hearing following the death of a woman in an incident in Skegness has been upheld.

The officers – Sgt Connor Ingamells, who is stationed in Horncastle and PC Paige Thompson of Skegness – faced allegations that they breached standards of professional behaviour in dealing with the incident.

The hearing opened on Monday at Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement that an application was made on behalf of the officers at the commencement of the hearing that that there was no case to answer for either officer to any of the allegations.

After hearing the applications in full and viewing the body worn video of the incident, the panel agreed to uphold the applications and dismissed the allegations.

Sgt Ingamells was found not to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

  • Discreditable conduct
  • Duties and Responsibilities

PC Thompson was found not to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Duties and Responsibilities
  • Challenging and reporting improper conduct
  • Discreditable Conduct

It had been alleged that on July 21, the officers breached the standards of professional behaviour when they attended an address in Winthorpe Way, Skegness following a report of an assault and a resident of the address being unwell.

The IOPC brought a case against both officers, alleging that they had not appropriately safeguarded the woman, despite an ambulance having already been called to the address.

The woman, very sadly died a number of hours later, before the ambulance arrived.

A Regulation 43 notice of the outcome of proceedings, produced by the legally qualified chair for the hearing will be published in due course.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice