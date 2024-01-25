Officers praised after saving girl 'dangling from guttering' at top floor apartment in Skegness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, which took place in December, has been reported as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, which sees the Force promoting the work they do in communities.

Three brave officers were tasked with saving the girl, who was at risk of a “minimum of life-changing injuries” should she have fallen.

Student officers PC Ross Clemow and PC Ben White were first on scene after Lincolnshire Police received a 999-call stating a girl was “dangling from guttering on a three-story apartment building”.

The caller also said the guttering was beginning to come away from the building and feared the girl would fall.

Both officers made their way to the third floor and into the apartment. They identified the nearest window to the girl and removed items around it for easier access. PC Clemow and PC White took a hold of the girl’s wrists and held onto her, but there was minimal room for them both to manoeuvre which exacerbated the situation and made keeping hold of her more difficult.

The girl was distressed, but both officers remained calm despite being faced with extreme danger.

The officers held on tight, using all their strength, while calmly talking to the girl who at one point began to slip.

Sergeant Nick Woolley then arrived to assist the officers and held on to the girl with PC White while PC Clemow leaned further out of the window and they managed to pull the girl to safety,

All three officers have received a note of good work for their efforts.

Superintendent Lee St Quinton said: “This was clearly a stressful situation and the efforts of all three officers to keep hold of the girl are commendable.

“The apartment was three stories up and was a considerable height from the ground which left the girl in great danger. Should she have fallen she would have suffered life-changing injuries, at a minimum.