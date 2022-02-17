On the run sex offender Paul Robson caught in Skegness

He was found and arrested in the Skegness area at 9:27am an he remains in police custody.
Robson - a convicted sex offender who was given a life sentence in 2000 - absconded from North Sea Camp in Boston on February 13.
East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson. We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who have called in with potential sightings of him.
“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”
