On the summer beat with Skegness Police

Insp Colin Haigh handing out Lincolnshire Police stickers to children while on patrol in Skegness.

Her mum had asked the officers out on a patrol around Skegness seafront to tell the little girl she would be in trouble if she used bad language and it hadn't gone well.

"We do hate when that happens," PC Rebecca Latto, the community beat manager, whispered to me as we watched the situation unfold. "If children get lost we want them to be able to come to us, not feel afraid of us."

"That was embarrassing," quipped Coast Inspector Haigh when the family moved on, in spite of his efforts to make the little girl smile with the promise of a picture.

The stickers are an important way of engaging with children so they are not frightened of the police.

Handing out stickers to children as a police engagement exercise is one of Insp Haigh's most enjoyable tasks when he is not tied to his desk running the policing of the coast. .

It is easy to understand why. Within minutes of parking the Lincolnshire Police van near the Clock Tower and bringing out the stickers, children were queuing up to have their pictures taken.

It was clear to see we were not moving very far for a while.

"I get through masses of stickers," admitted Insp Haigh. "Engagement is a big part of our work. We want children to grow up knowing we are there to help."

Our newspaper joined Insp Colin Haigh and PC Rebecca Latto on patrol in Skegness.

PC Latto had spotted a beggar earlier and had taken the opportunity to have a quiet word with him,

This is an annual problem and I had spotted another beggar sat on the pavement cross legged with head lowered along Grand Parade as I walked up to meet the officers.

"Begging has been illegal in the UK for almost two centuries under the 1824 Vagrancy Act," explained Insp Haigh.

"There are only about three beggars in Skegness at the moment but it difficult to take any action without evidence.

A visit to Scarbrough Avenue revealed people were still parking on the grass, putting pedestrians at risk.

"Some are very clever and will not ask for money but people will still give it.

"Research carried out by the University of Glasgow found that begging was overwhelmingly driven by need rather than greed, although an increasing prevalence of begging is coupled with the increased perception in some quarters, that beggars, rather than being homeless and hungry, use the money they receive to support their addiction to drugs or alcohol.

"We would encourage the public to report all beggars on 101 and the police can act if they receive evidence that the begging is intimidating."

All the stickers handed out for now we moved along Grand Parade to visit the cycle hire shop that had been hiring out e-scooters.

Taking action on the illegal use of them in public spaces has been a priority of Skegness police - and seeing them being hired out had been a concern.

When we arrived at East Coast Family Bike Hire next to Skegness Pier none were on show - a result for police if not for the bike hire business.

"Currently, there isn't a specific law for e-scooters so they are recognised as 'powered transporters' - falling under the same laws and regulations as motor vehicles," explained Insp Haigh. "They are subject to all the same legal requirements - MOT, tax, licensing and specific construction.

"And so, because e-scooters don't always have visible rear red lights, number plates or signalling ability, that's why they can't be used legally on roads.

"What I don't want is to get complaints from members of the public about them being ridden irresponsibly."

Ian Limb, the owner of the business, said he understood the police's point and tried to act responsibly by only hiring to adults who had taken the CBT test, limiting the e-scooters speed to 15mph and explaining where they could not be used.

However, after speaking to the police previously he said he had decided to put them in storage and try to sell them.

"The law is very vague on this," he said. "I bought eight for £2,500 and now they are in storage apart from two I have sold."

As we left Insp Haigh suggested Mr Limb spoke to the local MP to get more cycle ways and facilities in place for the new ways emergency to be mobile.

Next stop was Scarbrough Avenue, to see if the word had spread to motorists not to park on the grass verge.

Our newspaper highlighted the problem earlier this month after witnessing a car that had been parked on the grass driving away along the pavement.

Insp Haigh fears it is an accident waiting to happen.

Not long after our arrival Karen Shields, runs the Beachlands hotel in Scarbrough Avenue, came over - and she wasn't happy.

"I told you as long as there are no parking spaces I will carry on parking on the grass verge," she told Insp Haigh.

"Why aren't the council doing something about the parking situation?

"I should be able to park near my business. The council took away parking spaces when they sold the land to Premier Inn and people are struggling to find anywhere.

"I've told you how I feel so why are you back here?"

Coun Haigh said he was concerned that a pedestrian could get hurt. He told me "The team have been leaving leaflets on the cars advising them that driving on a pavement is an offence.

"We can’t issue a fine for parking on a pavement. Since the beginning of August we have been enforcing it to give the people parking on the grass a chance to make alternative arrangements.

"However, the problem remains."

Police patrols on foot especially in areas of concern are to continue around Skegness. Coun Haigh said: "It’s important to ensure we are as visible and accessible as possible.

"The team spend as much time as possible on foot patrol in hot spot areas so we can discuss issues with the public and reassure our communities."