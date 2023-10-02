A 27 year old man from the Sleaford area who was arrested by police on suspicion of rape has been released with no further action.

Lincolnshire Police.

It follows a report about an alleged incident in the early hours of Saturrday morning (September 30) at a property in Campus Way, Lincoln.

The 27-year-old man from the Sleaford area had been arrested at 8.15am on Sunday following police investigations.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said officers on Sunday afternoon then arrested another 27-year-old man, from a village south of Lincoln, on suspicion of rape.

He remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.

Superintendent Phil Baker said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation involving several different lines of enquiry.

“Our officers have been engaging with people in the area and will continue to do so.

“We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and I’d encourage those who’ve been victims of those crimes to come forward and make contact.”