One man released and another arrested in rape investigation
It follows a report about an alleged incident in the early hours of Saturrday morning (September 30) at a property in Campus Way, Lincoln.
The 27-year-old man from the Sleaford area had been arrested at 8.15am on Sunday following police investigations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Lincolnshire police spokesman said officers on Sunday afternoon then arrested another 27-year-old man, from a village south of Lincoln, on suspicion of rape.
He remains in police custody and will be questioned in due course.
Superintendent Phil Baker said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation involving several different lines of enquiry.
“Our officers have been engaging with people in the area and will continue to do so.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and I’d encourage those who’ve been victims of those crimes to come forward and make contact.”
If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, report it as soon as possible. Officers can support you and suggest access to a range of services.