Open air theatre hits home dangers of knife and drugs-related crime to young people

In total around 1,500 people saw CODE, an impactful, fast-paced, hard-hitting
and high-adrenaline presentation of the real-life circumstances surrounding youth
exploitation, county lines drugs-running and gang-related knife crime.
A three-day residency in the town by the charity Justice in Motion, which included
workshops, assemblies and shows at St George’s Academy culminated in two
free public events in the Market Place; brought to Sleaford by North Kesteven
District Council in partnership with Lincolnshire Police and Public Health.
Through physical theatre, parkour and bike stunts, along with music and a rap
narration, CODE presents a powerful illustration of how young people become
groomed into gangs and get involved in drug running and county lines, a term
which refers to the movement by criminal gangs of drugs into more rural
locations, often through the grooming and recruitment young or vulnerable
people to distribute the drugs.
With children aged eight or below, but more typically 11 to 13, being a target for
the gangs, the main focus for the production was school years 7 and 8 – with St
George’s students of that age poignantly playing a role in the local performances.
In a Facebook response, Sleaford Police said it was “A hard-hitting and scarily-
real portrayal of how county lines crime operates. Sadly it’s something we’ve
seen far too often in and around our community, which makes raising awareness
all the more important.”
“Thank you for an entertaining way to pass on such a vital message,” said Val
Taylor and one of the partner agencies said: “Some of the best prevention
against county lines and knife crime I’ve seen. A superb event, well done NKDC.”
Described by others as ‘very powerful’, brilliant’, ‘fantastic’, ‘very informative and
educational‘ and an essential that all young people should see, Sleaford’s
experience will be used to broaden awareness and hopefully access to CODE
and its deeper message across the county.
District Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “It was very powerful, fantastic
and real to life. I hope that as many agencies as possible will get involved in
sharing a message as important as this in such an impactful way, as without
agencies coming together to work as we have achieved here, we will never solve
the problem.”
Sgt Mel Stanbrook, from Lincolnshire Police’s education team was involved
across all three days and said CODE taught the dangers and signs of
exploitation, knife crime and grooming in a ‘really clever and impactful’, inspiring
the young people to share their with their friends and peers and to acknowledge
that it ‘really is happening, and happening around them.’
It also highlights how proactive awareness and vigilance in spotting the signs and
signposting to sources of help can protect those who are vulnerable.
Romeo, 13, who played a role said CODE was a warning not to get involved in
criminal activities, but ‘to be yourself, be normal and have fun.’
Explaining how the show ‘touches pretty much everyone in society, with too
many children involved in a trade that is an exploitation of young people,’ Motion
in Justice’s artistic director Anja Meinhardt, said 46,000 children across the UK
are identified as at risk or involved in child criminal exploitation, and knife crime
rising 4% in a year to 50,500 offences last year which includes 44 fatal stabbings
of young people - underscoring the devastating toll these crimes continue to take
on young lives.
Lincolnshire Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, who watched CODE in
Sleaford, said the ‘brilliant and really powerful performance has blown me away
and spoken to so many young people about county lines, knife crime and how to
keep themselves safe. It’s a really strong, powerful message for parents to
takeaway.
QR codes on site and handed out linked to lots more useful, engaging content