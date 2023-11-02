Operation California launched in Louth

​Eight people were searched and denied entry to a Louth premises as part of Lincolnshire Police’s crackdown on drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Operation California has been launched in Louth, with officers using a ‘optimiser' tool to detect any residue of drugs on people.

One of the eight people tested, a 19-year-old man, was found to be in possession of Class A drugs, and will be voluntarily interviewed at a later date.

The other seven people were refused entry to the premises.

The multiagency operation including East Lindsey District Council was carried out by Lincolnshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and licensing, in collaboration with several licensed premises.

Sergeant Kelly Palmer said: “This operation comes of the back of the same operation that takes place in Skegness. We have had some very successful results and decided to extend it to Louth.

“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We have a particular focus on making this area inhospitable for drug dealers and users but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as lower level offences of littering and public urination and begging.

“By working with our partners, we can ensure that people who need treatment for substance misuse issues can be directed towards the appropriate services.

“We work with our partners to ensure that everyone can enjoy our coastal resorts without being caught up in or witnessing criminal offences. Lincolnshire is a very safe county, and we want to keep it that way.

“We will continue to run Operation California on a regular basis and work with businesses in the town.

“We would like to thank everyone for this support with this operation.”