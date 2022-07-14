Operation California to tackle drugs in Mablethorpe and other coastal towns

Mablethorpe beach.

Lincolnshire Police and East Lindsey District Council – on behalf of the South & East Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership - have launched Operation California which will see officers from both bodies carry out engagement in clubs and pubs across Mablethorpe - as well as Skegness and Ingoldmells - with the aim to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs.

The operation includes the use of a drug- detecting tool called the itemiser, which detects any residue of drugs on people and surfaces.

The itemiser is owned by East Lindsey District Council but is used across the County by other organisations to detect drug use.

Councillor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said, “The itemiser is a very useful tool which not only detects residue on individuals, but it also identifies hotspots within the County where drug use is more prominent.

“We are aware that offences related to drugs can increase over the summer months due to more nightlife and increased tourists. However, we are working with the Police on this Operation to keep East Lindsey a safe place for our residents and visitors both in the day and at night.”

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “This operation has had great support in previous years from licensed premises and the public. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We have a particular focus on making the Coast area inhospitable for drug dealers and users, but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as lower-level offences of littering and public urination and begging.”

“By working with our partners, we can ensure that people who need treatment for substance misuse issues can be directed towards the appropriate services”