Operation Sceptre.

Operation Sceptre launches today (Monday) and lasts for one week, which will see officers patrolling the streets with other forces to focus on tackling knife crime and showcases how policing is working to reduce knife crime and tackle violence.

The operation is part of Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Raptor, which sees the force engaging with local communities, proactive patrols, stop and searches, proactive warrants, carrying out test purchases with retailers, and acting on police-led and community intelligence about the people who may carry a weapon on our streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superintendent Lee Pache said: "Tackling knife crime - and crime which involves other weapons - is something we do year-round.

"Weeks of action like this offer the opportunity to shine a light on a serious issue at a national and local level, but it doesn’t mean we’re only taking proactive action during this time.

“In fact, tackling knife crime is one of the Force’s top priorities simply because we know the devastating impact a knife can have, and we would call on anyone who thinks about carrying a weapon to take a minute and really consider what will happen to them and anyone they come into contact with if there is a blade between them.

"We have a message for younger people who might already carry a weapon, or be thinking about, or perhaps they know someone who does: we know that what your peers say can have a big influence, so make a choice to be the person who says no if a friend suggests risky actions like picking up a knife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Make a choice to step away from people involved in that kind of crime."

Operation Sceptre will also highlight the Home Office consultation on new knife legislation proposals to tackle the use of machetes and other bladed articles in crime.

The consultation is the result of partnership working between the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) National Knife Crime Working Group and the Home Office with proposals developed to support policing in targeting knife crime at a number of stages from retailers to offenders.