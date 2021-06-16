Over 5,400 'unsafe' firecrackers seized from pop-up stall in Skegness

Trading Standards officers with the seized goods.

The vendor 'tried to hide' 364 boxes of Thunder Snaps when Lincolnshire Trading Standards approached him near the Clock Tower on Sunday.

Thunder Snaps are subject to a withdrawal notice under The Pyrotechnic Articles (Safety) Regulations 2015.

Trading Standards say they do not meet the physical description of a throw down or the composition detailed in the relevant harmonised standard namely; BS EN 15947.

Also, the sound levels of the firecrackers exceed the maximum allowed for a throw down product. and, therefore, are classed as unsafe products.

The products have been a source of anti-social behaviour in the area, and are a cause for concern, particularly around animals due to the loud noise created when thrown down.

Trading Standards Officers later conducted a foot patrol of the town centre with no further Thunder Snaps found.

A small quantity of suspected counterfeit England football shirts were also seized.

Dan Brown, from Lincolnshire Trading Standards, said: "These Thunder Snaps don't conform to safety standards – they are too loud, too powerful, and not safe to be sold.

"As soon as he saw us approaching, the vendor tried to hide these products away, so it was clear he knew they shouldn't be on sale.

"Residents and visitors to the area shouldn't be sold unsafe products like this. If anyone has any information about the sale of these, or concerns about other items on sale, let us know."