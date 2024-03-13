Adam Bailey.

In the latest development to the investigation, this morning (Wednesday) Lincolnshire Police announced that they had made two further arrests in connection with the death of 49 year old Mr Bailey, after appealing for people to come forward with information about his movements in the week before his death.

He was found dead at his home in Tamer Road by officers on the afternoon of February 16.

In a statement issued late this morning, a force spokesman said: “Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (March 12). They have been interviewed and have been released on police bail while investigations continue. We would ask that people do not speculate about this online.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and footage to help their investigation.

A 34-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death was released on police bail on March 8 while inquiries are ongoing.