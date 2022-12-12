The parents of a three-month-old baby girl who died after being attacked by a dog have today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Adcock and King pictured leaving Boston Magistrates Court last month.

Dad Vince King is accused of being the owner of a Husky named Blizzard which was dangerously out of control at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire.

It is alleged mum Karen Alcock was not the owner of the dog but was in charge of Blizzard when the dog was dangerously out of control at Ostlers Plantation.

Advertisement

Their daughter Kyra King died as a result of her injuries from the dog attack.

Ostler's Plantation in Woodhall Spa.

Advertisement

The incident happened just after 11pm on March 6 and paramedics who attended alerted the police.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries to the neck and head.

Advertisement

Kyra's parents 41-year-old Alcock and 54-year-old King, from New York, near Coningsby were both later charged by police.

They both appeared at Lincoln Crown today where they spoke only to confirm their names.

Advertisement

No pleas were entered during the five minute hearing.

Alcock was wearing black trousers and a purple blouse.

Advertisement

King was dressed in a grey suit with a black tie.

Caroline Bradley, prosecuting, asked for the charge faced by the couple to be amended to reflect that Mr King was the owner of the dog and Miss Alcock was in charge of Blizzard on the day.

Advertisement

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the plea and trial preparation hearing until 23 December.

"On any view this is a desperately sad case," Judge Hirst said.

Advertisement

Judge Hirst granted the couple unconditional bail and told them: "I will put this case off until 23 December."

Lincolnshire Police previously said the dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident, and officers will now seek an order to euthanise it.

Advertisement

Speaking last month Detective Constable Craig Davey, said: "This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra's death.”