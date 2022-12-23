The parents of a three-month-old baby girl who died after being attacked by a dog near Woodhall Spa have today (Friday) appeared in court.

Dad Vince King is accused of being the owner of a Husky named Blizzard which was dangerously out of control at Ostlers Plantation.

He entered a not guilty plea during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court and will go on trial on June 1, 2023.

It is alleged mum Karen Alcock was not the owner of the dog, but was in charge of Blizzard when the dog was dangerously out of control at Ostlers Plantation.

Miss Alcock entered a guilty plea and will be sentenced at the conclusion of Mr King's trial.

Their daughter Kyra King died as a result of her injuries from the dog attack.

The incident happened just after 11pm on March 6 and paramedics who attended alerted the police.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries to the neck and head.

Kyra's parents 41-year-old Alcock and 54-year-old King, from New York, near Coningsby, were both later charged by police.

Lincolnshire Police previously said the dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident, and officers will now seek an order to euthanise it.

Speaking last month Detective Constable Craig Davey, said: "This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra's death.

