Partner of missing woman Ilona Golabek denies her murder

Ilona's body has still not been found.

Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate, Boston, is accused of murdering Ilona Golabek, 27, on a date between November 8 and 11 this year.

Ranoszek entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge during a hearing before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court today.

He was arrested on Sunday, November 21, after Lincolnshire Police made a missing person appeal and provided details and images of Ilona’s last known movements in Boston.

Ranoszek is due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning 25 April next year.

The trial is estimated to last up to three weeks.

Ranoszek, who followed the hearing via a Polish interpreter, was remanded back into custody until his next court appearance.

Judge Hirst told Ranoszek: “Your trial will be on 25 April.”

Police divers have previously searched the River Witham near Wormgate, and various waterways including near Cowbridge and off Horncastle Road.

Forensic officers were also spotted in Wormgate.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said that police understand the incident may be a concern for the people of Boston.