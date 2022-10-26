PCC to ask about CCTV in latest crime survey

A camera operator based in Boston views Sleaford's Northgate.

The Crime and Policing Survey 2022 will also ask Lincolnshire respondents whether they support more CCTV in their local area.

Only Sleaford town centre is covered by digital CCTV cameras operated out of a suite based in Boston in a partnership arrangement with neighbouring councils.

The survey, the latest launched by the Lincolnshire PCC, Marc Jones, poses a number of questions about the fear and experience of different crimes, how people affected report an incident and what level of Council Tax contribution they would support.

The on-line poll will be the sixth year running Mr Jones has commissioned the survey – with more than 3,000 replies every year.

The results from past surveys have influenced decisions taken about how and where to deploy policing resources, including decisions to:

• Increase the number of Community Beat Managers

• Provide additional cutting-edge crime fighting capability by expanding the Digital Forensics Team

• Create a dedicated roads policing team to deny criminals the use of our roads as well as prevent so many tragic deaths and serious injuries across Lincolnshire.

• Establish specialist enforcement teams to drive down community crime in both urban and rural areas.

• Equip officers to tackle violent crime and criminals by providing more officers with tasers and increase the number of firearms response teams

• Investment in raising awareness of, and tackle, scams and frauds.

• The launch of the Community Speed Watch Scheme – with parish volunteers being mobilized to identify speeding drivers.

“With funding for Lincolnshire Police one of the lowest in the UK, we must spend every penny not only wisely but dedicated to the issues residents care most about,” said Mr Jones.

“I believe the people of Lincolnshire have a right to play a significant role in deciding how their communities are policed and the annual survey is a critical part of that process.”