PCSO hurt when driver went through road block

A man has been arrested after a car drove through a road block at the scene of a five vehicle collision near Sleaford, injuring a PCSO.

A man has been arrested after a car drove through a police roadblock, injuring a PCSO.

Lincolnshire Police say the incident happened after a serious collision on the A15 near Cranwell on Friday blocked the road.

In a statement they reported that a man driving a BMW drove through the police road closure near the A17 Holdingham Roundabout junction and allegedly dove into one of the PCSOs on scene helping with traffic management.

Advertisement

"Thankfully her injuries were minor,” say police.

"A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement

“We would like to speak to those who may have witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage of the collision.”

They are also appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage regarding the original collision reported just after 8.40am involving five vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near Cranwell.

Advertisement

“The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital,” say police. “The other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.”

Witnesses should call either 01476 533321 (Grantham Roads Policing Unit) or 01507 321066 (Louth Roads Policing Unit) quoting incident 72 of December 9. Or email PC Tracey Ford [email protected] or PC Amy Burnett [email protected] quoting the incident number.

Advertisement