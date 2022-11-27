Pedestrian dies following A16 collision with van near Boston - two people have been arrested

A man has sadly died after being in collision with a van near Boston today (Sunday) - and police have arrested two people.

Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact us following a collision near Boston in which a man has died.

“Our officers were called to the A16 between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane, Sibsey, after we received a call at 12.22am today (27 November).

“A white Vauxhall van is believed to have collided with a pedestrian.

"The man, aged in his 40s and from the Boston area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two people – a woman, aged 39, and a man, aged 33 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

If you have any information that could help their investigation, call 101, quoting Incident 9 of 27 November, or email [email protected] putting ‘Incident 9 of 27 November’ in the subject line.

