A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries following a road collision in Fishtoft in which the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

A force spokesperson said today (Monday): “A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

“The incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Sibsey Road, Fishtoft, on Sunday 27 November.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene, but we believe that the vehicle is likely to be a white Ford.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this incident and want to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the collision or may have been in the area prior to the incident occurring.

“If you have any information you can share with us, or any dashcam footage of a white Ford and/or a male pedestrian in his 30s, around the area leading up to the incident, please get in touch.”

Contact police by dialling 101 and quoting incident 352 of 27 November, or email [email protected] including ‘Incident 352 of 27 November’ in the subject line.