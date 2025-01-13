Pensioner, 70, from Horncastle is jailed after trying to rape teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pensioner from Horncastle has been jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty of sex offences against a teenage girl, including attempted rape.

Kenneth Pickering, 70, of Boston Road, was convicted of six sexual charges after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court. His offending began when the girl was only 13 years old.

The charges included one offence of attempted rape and five other offences involving sexual assault.

An impact statement from the victim, who cannot be named to protect her anonymity, was read out in court by prosecution barrister Jon Dee.

Lincoln Crown Court, where Horncastle pensioner Kenneth Pickering was sentenced to 15 years in jail for trying to rape a teenage girl. (PHOTO BY: Dianne Tuckett/National World)

Mr Dee said the victim had been used for Pickering's own selfish needs and felt her childhood had been stolen.

The victim said she still suffered from problems with anxiety and often felt nervous around older men.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating for Pickering, told the court he was of previous good character.

Mr Jeyes said references from Mr Pickering's brother and a family friend described the difficulties he suffered after being diagnosed with diabetes and having to give up his driving licence.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Pickering he had used his victim for his "own sexual satisfaction".

Judge Hirst added that he was satisfied Pickering's offending had begun when his victim was just 13.

As well as the prison sentence, a sexual harm prevention order was made on Pickering. This means he cannot have any contact with females aged under 17.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.