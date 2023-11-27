Pensioner in 70s challenges 'pregnant' woman who asked to use toilet but was caught stealing possessions
Lincolnshire Police say the incident took place in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells and was reported to have happened on Thursday, November 16.
A statement reads: “The victim discovered the woman in a different room throwing items out of the window to another person. The woman then left the scene after being challenged by the victim.”
Police investigating the offence are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or RING doorbell footage to get in touch.
Alternatively, if this has also happened to you or someone you know and you are yet to make a report, please contact PC Billy Spence at [email protected] or call 0779 6957 595 quoting incident 291 of 20 November.
You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.