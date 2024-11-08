Pensioner jailed for 13 and half years after admitting raping under-age girl

John Bridgewood, of Scredington. Photo: Lincs Police

A Lincolnshire pensioner who admitted raping an under-age girl was today (Friday) jailed for 13 and half years.

John Bridgewood, 71, of Church Lane, Scredington, near Sleaford, pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences including a single incident of rape and sexual activity with a child.

An impact statement from the victim, who can not be identified, was read out during a sentence hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

She described how she continued to suffer with flashbacks and nightmares, and no longer trusted anyone.

"He took away my innocence, he asked me to keep it a secret," she added.

The court heard Bridgewood had no previous convictions and gave a ‘no comment’ interview to the police.

John McNally, mitigating for Bridgewood, said his guilty pleas had spared the victim giving evidence at court.

"He took an important step in recognising what he had done," Mr McNally told the court.

Mr McNally added: "There is his age, he is 71."

The court heard Bridgewood had also spent 20 years volunteering with the British Red Cross and had been happily married for 48 years.

"His wife does not know how she will cope," Mr McNally explained.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said Bridgewood's previous good character was of limited weight in a case of such gravity.

Judge House stressed Bridgewood did not desist until his victim reported the abuse.

Bridgewood was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A restraining order was also made which prevents Bridgewood from having any contact with the victim.