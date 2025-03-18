Photo appeal following theft of phone in Boston

Can you help police identify this man? Photo: Lincs Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man caught on camera after a phone was reported stolen in Boston on Tuesday March 11.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “This was believed to have happened shortly after 10am at Market Place.

“If you know who this man is, or have any other information that can assist with our inquiries, please contact PC Benedict Kelly [email protected] or call 07789113766 quoting incident 167 of March 11 in the subject line.”

You can also contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.