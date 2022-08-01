Deividas Skebas, 22 leaves Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, August 1, 2022) Photo: SWNS

Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in the town on Thursday.

Lithuanian national Skebas was charged with her murder and appeared before Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon.

Skebas sat in a glass panelled dock wearing a grey tracksuit and black slip on shoes, flanked by two security officers.

During the seven minute hearing Skebas, who had dark stubble around his jaw, only nodded to confirm his name.

Christopher Donnellan QC, prosecuting, asked for the case to be adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing in September.

John McNally, defending Skebas, confirmed there was no bail application.

Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 September.

A provisional trial date will be fixed at that hearing.

Judge Hirst remanded Skebas into custody and told him: "You will next be before the court on 19 September.

"I hope on that date I can give you a trial date."

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for those with information relating to the murder investigation to contact them by dialling 101, and quoting incident number 419 of July 28, or email Lincolnshire Police via [email protected] (using incident number 419 of July 28 in the subject line).

A police cordon at Fountain Lane in Boston, on the evening Lilia Valutyte was fatally stabbed.