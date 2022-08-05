Lilia Valutyte. Image supplied.

Nine year-old Lilia was tragically killed by a single stab wound while playing with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, on Thursday, July 28.

Police have launched a murder investigation and charged a 22 year-old Deividas Skebas with her murder.

Lilia’s mother has been working with Boston Lithuanian Community on her idea for the bronze statue, and supporters of the family have now set up a crowdfunding page to pay for it to be created.

The arched recess at the side of the Sessions House at Fountain Lane where the angel statue could be sited.

Family friend Dmitrij Kondratcik set up the JustGiving page in the hopes of raising £10,000 towards the project.

He writes: “Recent days will be recorded as one of the darkest and saddest days in our memory.

“Little angel, Lilia, was stabbed and died. She loved her family and friends, was always friendly and happy and loved to dance.

"No one can bring her back, and her family and friends will always live with a void that can never be filled.

Lilia Valutyte pictured during a family day out.

"We understand that it is a hard time for everyone, but we ask you to donate anything you can, so her parents can fulfil their wish and build a memorial for Lilia.”

Jurate from the Lithuanian Community told LincolnshireWorld the angel statue will be “a tribute to Lilia - a symbol of peace and life”.

“Lots of fundraisers were opened with people's kind emotions to help the family,” she said.

"The child's cruel death touched everyone and people wanted to support as much as they could.

“Lilia was very polite and kind - a real angel. She always smiled loved to dance.”

She added: "The family have always been very supportive at our community events, always asking what they can do to help, helping to set up for the events and staying late to tidy up afterwards. “They have helped to print certificates and donated their own computer when ours was broken.”

It is hoped the statue will be placed just off Fountain Lane – at Sessions House owned by local businessman Alistair Arundel – subject to the relevant approvals.

Mr Arundel told us: “When I heard what had happened to the little girl I was just devastated, I cried. I have two daughters and it touched me to my core. I wanted to help.”

Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, said: “Boston Lithuanian Community have been in touch with me and I am supportive of the memorial which they’ve suggested.

"In heart-breaking times like these, people want to ‘do’ something – take action, something tangible.

"It helps with our sense of loss and despair and the fact that we just can’t comprehend that such an evil act has occurred in our home town - to a child. A defenseless child.

"We all wish we could have been there to stop it.”

To support the appeal for a memorial statue for Lilia, visit the JustGiving page.