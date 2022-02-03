Northamptonshire Police recorded 12,000 domestic abuse cases in a year — but believe thousands more were not reported

Domestic abuse has been thrust into the public consciousness recently after Greater Manchester Police was made aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting alleged incidents of physical violence.

An investigation was launched and a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, rape and assault.

He has been released on bail pending ongoing enquiries.

EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service (EDAN Lincs) provides safe, emergency, temporary accommodation and support to any male or female – with or without children – experiencing domestic abuse, and has urged anyone affected by domestic violence to please seek help.

A spokesman said: “Whilst we do not have accommodation for males in our multi-occupancy refuge, we do offer support to men experiencing domestic abuse in our dispersed properties and via Outreach Support.

“Our Outreach Support service can assist women, men and children who are still living in, or have recently left, an abusive relationship that require advice and support with regards to options available to them.

“We define domestic abuse as physical, emotional, sexual or financial abuse by a partner, ex-partner, or any family member. This includes coercive and controlling behaviour, forced marriage and so-called honour-based violence.”

If you need urgent help, or your life or someone else’s is in danger please call 999.

You can find out more about EDAN Lincs’s services by visiting their website at edanlincs.org.uk or call 01522 510041.